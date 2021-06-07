Jordan Sauls accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Sauls, NP
Jordan Sauls, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Jordan Sauls works at
Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation1053 Center St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (800) 491-0909
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Jordan has been my PCP for over a year now and is second to none. No matter her client load or busy home like she is always quick to respond and has amazing bedside manner. I have and will continue to refer my family and friend to her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932599206
Jordan Sauls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Sauls works at
