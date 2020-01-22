See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Casey Welk

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Casey Welk is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Casey Welk works at Health Innovations Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Innovations Inc.
    9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 812, Los Angeles, CA 90069 (310) 550-1010
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Christopher Morley — Jan 22, 2020
    About Casey Welk

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083104582
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Casey Welk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Casey Welk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Casey Welk works at Health Innovations Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Casey Welk’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Casey Welk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Welk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Welk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Welk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.