Casey Prestigiacomo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Casey Prestigiacomo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3165 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40208 (502) 883-7275

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 28, 2022
I went to visit, not feeling well. Casey was very concerned and ran multiple test getting to the bottom of the problem. She listened and addressed every issue, I brought up to her. She really cares for her patients, and goes the extra mile for the well being of their health.
Aug 28, 2022
Photo: Casey Prestigiacomo, APRN
About Casey Prestigiacomo, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154934743
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Casey Prestigiacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Casey Prestigiacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Prestigiacomo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Prestigiacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Prestigiacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

