Cassey Pellett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cassey Pellett, LCSW
Overview
Cassey Pellett, LCSW is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Cassey Pellett works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 3C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Cassey Pellett, LCSW
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063648053
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassey Pellett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cassey Pellett using Healthline FindCare.
Cassey Pellett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cassey Pellett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassey Pellett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassey Pellett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassey Pellett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.