Casey O'Bryan, NPC
Casey O'Bryan, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. They graduated from Master Of Science In Nursing From Yale University.
Dupont1350 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 204-1088
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Casey should be considered the gold standard of primary care. She is really incredible. She takes a whole-body approach to caring for her patients, and is SO knowledgeable about the latest research. She really listens and has taken the time to get to know me, way beyond my vitals and my blood test results. Not to mention the logistics are all flawless (no wait times, seamless patient portal, easy appointment scheduling, straightforward billing, etc.). Stop searching, you've found your provider - I would recommend Casey every time.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, French
- Master Of Science In Nursing From Yale University
Casey O'Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey O'Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey O'Bryan speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Casey O'Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey O'Bryan.
