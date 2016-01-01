See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Casey Nichols, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Casey Nichols, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Casey Nichols works at Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waterford Lakes Office
    829 Woodbury Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Casey Nichols, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558583088
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Casey Nichols, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Casey Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Casey Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Casey Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Casey Nichols works at Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Casey Nichols’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Casey Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

