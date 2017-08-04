Dr. Casey Ho, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Ho, DC
Overview
Dr. Casey Ho, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Houston, TX.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
-
1
Hype Health LLC701 N Post Oak Rd Ste 145, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 661-9767
-
2
Hype Sports Medicine LLC3100 Timmons Ln Ste 585, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 899-5856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible relief from hip pain and education on how to heal. Pain free for 4 months, only 2 visits
About Dr. Casey Ho, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1518281195
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho speaks Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
