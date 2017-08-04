See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Dr. Casey Ho, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Casey Ho, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Ho works at Hype Health LLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hype Health LLC
    Hype Health LLC
701 N Post Oak Rd Ste 145, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 661-9767
  2. 2
    Hype Sports Medicine LLC
    Hype Sports Medicine LLC
3100 Timmons Ln Ste 585, Houston, TX 77027
(832) 899-5856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 04, 2017
    Incredible relief from hip pain and education on how to heal. Pain free for 4 months, only 2 visits
    About Dr. Casey Ho, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1518281195
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
