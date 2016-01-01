Casey Flanscha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Casey Flanscha, PSY
Overview
Casey Flanscha, PSY is a Psychologist in York, PA.
Casey Flanscha works at
Locations
Rost & Associates807 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-6561
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Casey Flanscha, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1770677916
Frequently Asked Questions
Casey Flanscha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey Flanscha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey Flanscha works at
4 patients have reviewed Casey Flanscha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Flanscha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Flanscha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Flanscha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.