Casey Cox, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Casey Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Casey Cox, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Casey Cox, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA.
Casey Cox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Smh Physicians Network-family Medicine140 E I 10 Service Rd, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 280-9909
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Casey Cox?
First visit. Staff is super friendly. Didn't have to wait long. Casey spent a lot of time, talking, discussing my history, concerns, etc. Was friendly and knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable. Have been looking for a primary care provider for a few years and feel like I finally found one that listens and explains.
About Casey Cox, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952662447
Frequently Asked Questions
Casey Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Casey Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey Cox works at
6 patients have reviewed Casey Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.