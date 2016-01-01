Casey Butts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey Butts
Offers telehealth
Overview
Casey Butts is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Casey Butts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optimal Health9800 Broadway Ext Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 715-4496Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Casey Butts?
About Casey Butts
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154725075
Frequently Asked Questions
Casey Butts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey Butts works at
Casey Butts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Butts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Butts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Butts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.