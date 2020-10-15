Caryn Baldwin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caryn Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caryn Baldwin, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Caryn Baldwin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8950 N Kendall Dr # 608W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-3223
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Telehealth visit was professional & personal at the same time. She showed concern for me as a patient.
About Caryn Baldwin, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720458490
