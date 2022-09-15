See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Big Spring, TX
Carylon Frerich, PA

Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Carylon Frerich, PA is a Gynecology Specialist in Big Spring, TX. 

Carylon Frerich works at Scenic Mountain Medical Group in Big Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scenic Mountain Medical Group
    Scenic Mountain Medical Group
1501 W 11th Pl Ste 200, Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 315-0805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scenic Mountain Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Sep 15, 2022
    Came in for testosterone therapy.
    — Sep 15, 2022
    About Carylon Frerich, PA

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1639178080
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carylon Frerich, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carylon Frerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carylon Frerich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carylon Frerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carylon Frerich works at Scenic Mountain Medical Group in Big Spring, TX. View the full address on Carylon Frerich’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Carylon Frerich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carylon Frerich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carylon Frerich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carylon Frerich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

