Dr. Caryl Rosen, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caryl Rosen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago.

Dr. Rosen works at Wimmer Orthopedics in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosaic Therapy
    Mosaic Therapy
3384 Woods Edge Cir Ste 104, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(219) 201-0711
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    9305 Calumet Ave Ste F1, Munster, IN 46321
(219) 201-0711
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 20, 2019
    My daughter started 7 months ago with Caryl after she disclosed an ED after her father and I divorced . Caryl has been the best advocate for her that I could have ever asked for. She is on HER side and does what is best for her. She's not afraid to tell me or her father the truth, even if it's hard to hear. She stands up for her client even when others might be angry because the cards aren't in their favor because of the part that we may play in her disorder. Our daughter is recovering, standing up for herself and now looking at going away to college, which is something that wasn't going to be possible if she couldn't get to a place where she was beginning to heal and take care of herself. None of this has been easy for a number of reasons but it has been worth it to see my daughter flourish and become strong and able to advocate for herself.
    Photo: Dr. Caryl Rosen, PHD
    About Dr. Caryl Rosen, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1851460968
    Education & Certifications

    Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr
    Loyola University Hospital Maywood
    Loyola University Chicago
    University of Cape Town
