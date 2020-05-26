Dr. Chugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cary Chugh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cary Chugh, PHD is a Psychologist in East Amherst, NY.
Dr. Chugh works at
Locations
East Amherst Psychology Group LLC9750 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 636-1375
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Chugh from the age of 12 to 19. I've had a lot of therapists but Dr. Chugh has been the most impactful. He didn't just teach me all the same old therapy tricks, he got in my head and changed the way I think. He cleared up my misconceptions and insecurities by guiding me to my own answers about them. He's the only therapist I've had who is willing to pat me on the back for the progress I made. When I was older I got more stable and didn't need as much mental health treatment, so he helped me work on navigating young adulthood and self-actualizing. I wish he wasn't a child psychologist because I would've liked to keep seeing him, but at some point it was time to move on. People as skilled as Dr. Chugh are certainly not everywhere.
About Dr. Cary Chugh, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chugh accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.