Dr. Cary Bennett, DC
Dr. Cary Bennett, DC is a Chiropractor in Cullman, AL.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Bennett Chiropractic Clinic LLC909 Graham St SW Ste B, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 737-9500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cary Bennett is professional, knowledgeable, caring, and thorough. He is definitely 5 star and would recommend him to anyone and everyone. Great doctor and great staff!
About Dr. Cary Bennett, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497799829
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.