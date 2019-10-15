Carrie Wixson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Wixson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Wixson, PA-C
Overview
Carrie Wixson, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Carrie Wixson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Spine and Sports Medicine Center5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 649-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Wixson?
Carrie is So thorough in her evaluation with patients! She catches things that others have overlooked.
About Carrie Wixson, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1588842678
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Wixson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Wixson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Wixson works at
3 patients have reviewed Carrie Wixson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Wixson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Wixson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Wixson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.