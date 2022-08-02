Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Van Overbeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Edina, MN.
Carrie Van Overbeke works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Van Overbeke?
Carrie really gives me the sence that she cares about me and the things that are going on in my life. she is always asking me how I am and if there is anything else she can do to help make me more comfortable. I recomend her to everyone that I hear of that is looking for a pain clinic or who needs or may need chronic pain management assistance. A HUGE thank you to TCPC and all of the staff that are all great and helpful!!! I look forward to seeing you all each time I come in you make my appointments more enjoyable.... THANK YOU! Jess
About Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1366705584
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Van Overbeke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Van Overbeke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carrie Van Overbeke using Healthline FindCare.
Carrie Van Overbeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Van Overbeke works at
2 patients have reviewed Carrie Van Overbeke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Van Overbeke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Van Overbeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Van Overbeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.