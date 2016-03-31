Dr. Carrie Singer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Singer, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Singer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockville, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9707 Key West Ave Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 750-6467
-
2
Quince Orchard11908 Darnestown Rd Ste D, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (240) 750-6467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Singer for 1 1/2 years. She has helped me with Bipolar and ADHD. She is compassionate, easy to confide in and gives good feedback. The wait time is usually under 10 minutes.
About Dr. Carrie Singer, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730417395
Frequently Asked Questions
