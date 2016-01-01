Dr. Miller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrie Miller, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Miller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
California Individual & Family Counseling Collective Inc.4001 W Alameda Ave Ste 205, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (213) 608-5631
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carrie Miller, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285933705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.