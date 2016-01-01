See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Cape Girardeau, MO
Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC

Neonatal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Southeast Missouri State University|University Of Central Missouri and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Carrie Leimbach works at Cape Neonatology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467022319
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southeast Missouri State University|University Of Central Missouri
Frequently Asked Questions

Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Leimbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Carrie Leimbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carrie Leimbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carrie Leimbach works at Cape Neonatology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Carrie Leimbach’s profile.

Carrie Leimbach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Leimbach.

