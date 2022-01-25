See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Carrie Illg, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Carrie Illg, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carrie Illg, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Carrie Illg works at Nashua West Adult Medicine in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation Medical Partners Inc
    5 DOW JONES AVE, Nashua, NH 03062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 889-3667
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Carrie Illg has been my primary provider for the past couple of years. She is, hands down, the best provider I have had. She never rushes an appointment, she’s a great listener, and she is thorough. She is also extremely relatable! I trust that she always has my best interest in mind with every decision she makes and I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a provider.
    Annie H — Jan 25, 2022
    About Carrie Illg, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356908073
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

