Carrie Horn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Horn
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carrie Horn is a Clinical Psychologist in Pasadena, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1191 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 321-7554
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horn responded to my inquiry immediately. I was surprised that she called so quickly.
About Carrie Horn
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104093921
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Horn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carrie Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Horn.
