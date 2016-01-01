Carrie Haight-Ray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Haight-Ray, LPC
Overview
Carrie Haight-Ray, LPC is a Counselor in Oak Ridge, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5677 Berkshire Valley Rd Ste 2, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 Directions (973) 545-2200
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Carrie Haight-Ray, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1497005680
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Haight-Ray accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Haight-Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carrie Haight-Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Haight-Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Haight-Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Haight-Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.