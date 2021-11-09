See All Chiropractors in Coventry Township, OH
Dr. Carrie Gilcher, DC is a Chiropractor in Coventry Township, OH. 

Dr. Gilcher works at Henderson Chiropractic in Coventry Township, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Chiropractic
    2656 S Arlington Rd Ste E, Coventry Township, OH 44319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 245-1450
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dawn Urbon — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Carrie Gilcher, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396953154
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilcher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilcher works at Henderson Chiropractic in Coventry Township, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gilcher’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

