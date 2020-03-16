Carrie Edmonds, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Edmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Edmonds, MED
Carrie Edmonds, MED is a Counselor in Spartanburg, SC.
Stay-n-home561 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 706-2265
I have been seeing Carrie Edmonds for about 8 years for individual therapy. She is excellent. She listens carefully and provides valuable insights into my actions and the behavior of others. I have and would recommend her to others for counseling.
About Carrie Edmonds, MED
- Counseling
- English
Carrie Edmonds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Edmonds accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carrie Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Edmonds.
