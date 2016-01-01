Carrie Starkey accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Starkey, PA-C
Overview
Carrie Starkey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Livonia, MI.
Carrie Starkey works at
Locations
-
1
Team Health36123 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 464-0887
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Starkey?
About Carrie Starkey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861539637
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Starkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Starkey works at
Carrie Starkey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Starkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Starkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Starkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.