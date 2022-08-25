Carrie Cogley, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Cogley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Cogley, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carrie Cogley, CNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH.
Carrie Cogley works at
Locations
Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-1445Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Magnolia Women's Health at Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 435-1445Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Carrie cares about her patients. I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer (6 months ago) and she was instrumental in getting test ordered for me quickly . There are other issues that she is trying to help me get through. She listens intently and tries to get what you need. She definitely goes above and beyond to give great care. The nurses that work in the office are also great. I am glad that they are part of my care team.
About Carrie Cogley, CNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851833388
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Cogley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Cogley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Cogley works at
34 patients have reviewed Carrie Cogley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Cogley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Cogley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Cogley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.