Carrie Carter, PA
Overview
Carrie Carter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Flemingsburg, KY.
Carrie Carter works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics101 Jb Shannon Dr Ste A, Flemingsburg, KY 41041 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics624 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Carter?
I just love her. She has so much personality, she full of compassion and makes you feel at ease. She is very knowledgeable and gives you any advice you need.
About Carrie Carter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
NPI: 1770659351
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Carter works at
3 patients have reviewed Carrie Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Carter.
