Carrie Bush, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Bush, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carrie Bush, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Carrie Bush works at
Locations
-
1
Office10030 Gilead Rd Ste 360, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1282
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Bush?
About Carrie Bush, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871920686
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Bush accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Bush works at
Carrie Bush has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.