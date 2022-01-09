See All Counselors in Erie, PA
Carrie Bastow

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Carrie Bastow is a Counselor in Erie, PA. 

Carrie Bastow works at Safe Harbor Behavioral Health in Erie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Safe Harbor Behavioral Health
    1330 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 459-9300
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2022
    I worked with Carrie for therapy for about two years until I moved out of the Erie area. She is a phenomenal therapist. She has really helped me change myself, which in return changed my life. She challenged me in a supportive way which is exactly what is needed to get something out of therapy. I have recommended her to people in the Erie are and I will definitely continue to do so. I myself, am a mental health therapist, so I am very particular about who I work with as a therapist, but I have no complaints with Carrie; she is amazing at what she does.
    — Jan 09, 2022
    
    
    About Carrie Bastow

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326182643
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Bastow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carrie Bastow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Bastow works at Safe Harbor Behavioral Health in Erie, PA. View the full address on Carrie Bastow’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Carrie Bastow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Bastow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Bastow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Bastow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    