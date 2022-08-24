See All Nurse Practitioners in Boulder, CO
Carrie Ballas, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Overview

Carrie Ballas, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1455 Yarmouth Ave Ste 112, Boulder, CO 80304 (303) 459-4875

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)

About Carrie Ballas, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588773485
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carrie Ballas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Carrie Ballas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Carrie Ballas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Ballas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Ballas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Ballas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

