Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD
Overview
Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD is an Optometrist in Hilo, HI.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Q Hawaii LLC1248 Kinoole St Ste 103, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 464-4468Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Ms. Fernandez always does her best to make sure, I am well-informed about my eyes. She checks and then double-checks, that there are no problems I need to know about. She is very respectful and courteous, throughout the whole process. She is a Joy to work with because it shows that she cares about you as her patient. Myself, I wouldn't go to any other Eye Doctor But Her.
About Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962595116
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.