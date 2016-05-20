Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Zaumeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP
Overview
Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Carolyn Zaumeyer works at
Locations
Lowte Florida4540 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 791-4498Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Women's Awareness, Inc.2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 305, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 791-4475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We worked things out and she is fabulous! Very attentive, and pleasant. I will be going back!
About Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1205140910
Education & Certifications
- Florida International University
Carolyn Zaumeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Zaumeyer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Zaumeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carolyn Zaumeyer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Carolyn Zaumeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Zaumeyer.
