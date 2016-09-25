Carolyn Vicchiullo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Vicchiullo, PSY
Carolyn Vicchiullo, PSY is a Psychologist in Easton, PA.
Locations
Carolyn I. Vicchiullo Psy.d. PC2030 Lehigh St Ste 107, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 253-5100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr V makes you feel comfortable in any situation that arises. Her professionalism almost outweighs her genuine compassion for her patients. Very easy to discuss difficult problems as she offers simple suggestions to help you to help yourself. Highly recommend her to others.
About Carolyn Vicchiullo, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1194798108
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Carolyn Vicchiullo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Vicchiullo.
