Carolyn St Clair, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carolyn St Clair, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, VA. They graduated from College of Health Sciences, Roanoke VA and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.
Carolyn St Clair works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Mental Health - Dublin4550 Lee Hwy Ste A, Dublin, VA 24084 Directions (540) 210-3766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very nice and seems to really care about what is going on. She is thorough and attentive at each visit, I am very satisfied.
About Carolyn St Clair, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1700892775
Education & Certifications
- College of Health Sciences, Roanoke VA
Carolyn St Clair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn St Clair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carolyn St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn St Clair.
