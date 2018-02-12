See All Physicians Assistants in Greenville, NC
Overview

Carolyn Pugh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC. 

Carolyn Pugh works at Medical Park Psychiatric Associates in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Park Psychiatric Associates
    1103 Corporate Dr Ste A, Greenville, NC 27858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 758-6080
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2018
    I must admit I was afraid to go to a psychologist, psychiatrist, and everything in between and/or associated with such. Carolyn made me feel welcome. She provides a warm, conversational environment (by such I mean the way her conversational skills work well with others, not the temperature, yet it is always quite hot in there). She is attentive and good about bringing conversation around to what you should be discussing without making you feel uncomfortable about getting off topic. Love her.
    Melissa in Snow Hill — Feb 12, 2018
    Photo: Carolyn Pugh, PA-C
    About Carolyn Pugh, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578659694
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Pugh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Pugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Pugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Pugh works at Medical Park Psychiatric Associates in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Carolyn Pugh’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Carolyn Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Pugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Pugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Pugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

