Carolyn Olson, APRN

Breast Radiology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carolyn Olson, APRN is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Carolyn Olson works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aspiration of Breast Cysts
Breast Cancer Treatment
Aspiration of Breast Cysts
Breast Cancer Treatment

About Carolyn Olson, APRN

  • Breast Radiology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1295323285
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

