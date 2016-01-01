Overview

Carolyn Namde, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University.



Carolyn Namde works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.