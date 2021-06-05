Carolyn Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Lane M Cook MD4428 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-6425
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She was spot on with the medication she prescribed , I was told by my specialist that she should always remain on my medical team, she caught something critical that had been missed for years. She is understanding and I did not find her to be judgemental and is very easy to talk frankly to.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982647251
Carolyn Mitchell accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Carolyn Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.