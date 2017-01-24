See All Chiropractors in Portland, OR
Dr. Carolyn McMakin, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Carolyn McMakin, DC is a Chiropractor in Portland, OR. 

Dr. McMakin works at New Heights Physical Therapy Plus in Portland, OR.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Heights Physical Therapy Plus
    New Heights Physical Therapy Plus
5736 Ne Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 860-2749

Ratings & Reviews
Jan 24, 2017
In 2004 I was suffering from such sever pain due to fibromyalgia I was near ending it all. My husband found Dr. Carol for me and she saved my life! Within only a few months of using frequency specific microcurrent treatments, I was feeling so much better and able to go off a lot of medications. I trust her medical advice implicitly! She even diagnosed a vestibular issue I was having and I was able to find a surgeon to fix it. SHE'S WONDERFUL!!
CSR in Gresham, OR — Jan 24, 2017
About Dr. Carolyn McMakin, DC

Specialties
  Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1750404323
Frequently Asked Questions

