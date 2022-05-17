See All Nurse Practitioners in Bryan, TX
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Carolyn McCall, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University - MS Nursing and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Carolyn McCall works at CHI St. Joseph Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic, Bryan, TX in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan
    2010 E Villa Maria Rd Ste A, Bryan, TX 77802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Asthma
Acne
Allergies
Asthma

May 17, 2022
NP McCall provided excellent care to me today. I would highly recommend her if you need urgent care.
Daryl — May 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Carolyn McCall, NPC
About Carolyn McCall, NPC

  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  7 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1134664618
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Georgetown University - MS Nursing
Hospital Affiliations

  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

