See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Clemente, CA
Carolyn Jahan, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Carolyn Jahan, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Carolyn Jahan, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Clemente, CA. 

Carolyn Jahan works at Ilene Blaisch in San Clemente, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ilene Blaisch
    161 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA 92672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 275-3445
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carolyn Jahan?

    Photo: Carolyn Jahan, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Carolyn Jahan, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carolyn Jahan to family and friends

    Carolyn Jahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carolyn Jahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carolyn Jahan, MFT.

    About Carolyn Jahan, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619073608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Jahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Jahan works at Ilene Blaisch in San Clemente, CA. View the full address on Carolyn Jahan’s profile.

    Carolyn Jahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Jahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Jahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Jahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carolyn Jahan, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.