Carolyn Jaffe, LAC

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Carolyn Jaffe, LAC is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tri-State College Of Oriental Medicine.

Carolyn Jaffe works at CAROLYN JAFFE (retired from practice) in Brandon, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CAROLYN JAFFE (retired from practice)
    1607 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 (813) 633-5707
    111 2nd Ave NE Ste 304B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 (813) 633-5707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nambudripad's Allergy Elimination Techniques Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2019
    Dr. Jaffe and Judy helped me to resolve multiple problems including ADD. depression. psoriatic arthritis, chronic mucous drainage from my sinuses, and relieved major and persistent pain in my left leg. I was assisted with dietary issues and mental health issues as well. I hope to visit again for help with my arthritis. I couldn't be more pleased with the care I received.
    Susan Hartman — Jun 16, 2019
    About Carolyn Jaffe, LAC

    Allergy & Immunology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1366774499
    Education & Certifications

    Tri-State College Of Oriental Medicine
    Scsu, Hunter College
