Carolyn Dodson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carolyn Dodson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Carolyn Dodson works at Oak Street Health Rosedale Park in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Rosedale Park
    18610 Fenkell St, Detroit, MI 48223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 331-6972
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Carolyn Dodson, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1013373471
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
