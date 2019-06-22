See All Pediatric Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Carolyn Hickman, PNP

Pediatric Neurology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carolyn Hickman, PNP is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Carolyn Hickman works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1800
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2019
    Absolutely love NP Carolyn Hickman, she has been seeing my son since he was 7 years of age, he is now 18. She is honest and has set expectations on him as he gets older, concerning him managing his meds.
    Adriene in Goodyear, AZ — Jun 22, 2019
    Photo: Carolyn Hickman, PNP
    About Carolyn Hickman, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316900558
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Hickman, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Hickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Hickman works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Carolyn Hickman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carolyn Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Hickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

