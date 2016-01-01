See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Akron, OH
Carolyn Hays, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carolyn Hays, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Kaplan University.

Carolyn Hays works at Oak Street Health Firestone Park in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Firestone Park
    1400 S Arlington St Unit 146, Akron, OH 44306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 521-5347

About Carolyn Hays, NP

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1992216469
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Kaplan University
Medical Education

