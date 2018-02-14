See All Physicians Assistants in Westminster, MD
Carolyn Funke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carolyn Funke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Westminster, MD. 

Carolyn Funke works at Carroll Primary Care in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carroll Primary Care PA
    Carroll Primary Care PA
912 Washington Rd, Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 795-2233

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 14, 2018
She is very pleasant, Listens to you! Compassionate, and considerate and caring.. I Highly recommend her. She is very nice to deal with! Thank you Dr. Funke.. :)
Ellen Macdonald in Westminster Md 21157 — Feb 14, 2018
Photo: Carolyn Funke, PA-C
About Carolyn Funke, PA-C

Specialties
  Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1053770636
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Carolyn Funke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Carolyn Funke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carolyn Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Carolyn Funke works at Carroll Primary Care in Westminster, MD.

Carolyn Funke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Funke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

