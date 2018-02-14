Carolyn Funke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Funke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Funke, PA-C
Carolyn Funke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Westminster, MD.
Carroll Primary Care PA912 Washington Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 795-2233
She is very pleasant, Listens to you! Compassionate, and considerate and caring.. I Highly recommend her. She is very nice to deal with! Thank you Dr. Funke.. :)
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053770636
Carolyn Funke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.