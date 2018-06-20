Dr. Carolyn Fowle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Fowle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Fowle, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lodi, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1121 W Vine St Ste 12A, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 368-0971
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Going to see Dr. Fowle, for me, is liked going to visit an old friend. The only difference is that I can gripe and carry on without her getting fed up or annoyed that I am dumping all I need to in her lap. Dr. Fowle truly believes in what she does and truly cares about her patients. She has been an integral part of my life for several years now and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
About Dr. Carolyn Fowle, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669578936
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowle.
