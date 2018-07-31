Dr. Fluhart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Fluhart, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Fluhart, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Amelia, OH.
Locations
- 1 1324 State Route 125 Ste 202, Amelia, OH 45102 Directions (513) 981-7363
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought she was great. Has helped many many family and friends. Casual attmospher. Easy going. Very patient. Helanumber of differens t types
About Dr. Carolyn Fluhart, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891768503
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fluhart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fluhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fluhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fluhart.
