Carolyn Fallica, NP

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carolyn Fallica, NP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from Boston College, MSN and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Carolyn Fallica works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center
    41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Carolyn Fallica, NP

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447241757
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Boston College, MSN
